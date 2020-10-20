Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Zangilan districts and the city of Zangilan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the liberation of several villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Zangilan districts and the city of Zangilan from occupation.
Trend presents the post:
“I congratulate our people on the occasion of the liberation of a whole number of villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Zangilan districts and the city of Zangilan from the occupation! Long live the people of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Army. May Almighty God bless our people, our Motherland and President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”
