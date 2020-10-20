Azerbaijan destroys Armenian UAV flying in direction of Ganja

Politics 20 October 2020 19:34 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

The air defense units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed an UAV belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces on October 20 evening, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian UAV was flying in direction of Azerbaijan's Ganja city.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

