We are fighting alone and everyone knows that - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

We are fighting alone and everyone knows that. They can't come to terms with that because their myth is falling apart, the myth that formed the basis of their ideology, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Armenian leadership must think carefully. They are already on their knees. We have brought them to their knees. We have shown them the place they deserve. We will drive them out of our lands!” the head of state said.

“Good news comes in every day. Every day, our flag is raised in a new settlement. This is the strength of the Azerbaijani state, the Azerbaijani people. For 30 years, the Armenian leadership has been spreading myths about a “strong army”, myths about an “invincible Armenian army”. Where is this “invincible Armenian army?” Look at the way it runs away from us. It was all a myth, it was all a lie. We have exposed it,” Azerbaijani president said.

“They insulted us for 30 years. For 30 years, they had been destroying our sites in the occupied territories and trying to erase our historical and cultural heritage. Why has the international community not imposed sanctions on the aggressor state for 30 years? I have repeatedly said that sanctions should be imposed. This country, the leadership of this country does not want to leave these lands of its own free will. They deceive us, imitate a process of negotiations. They are not trustworthy, and I was right. Look at the fortifications they built there. Will a country that builds such fortifications, a country that spends so much money on them ever get out of there? If they wanted to leave, they would not have built them. So every word they say is a lie. Today, the leaders of their state incessantly spread lies and fabrications about Azerbaijan and the events on the battlefield – as if someone is fighting for us,” the head of state said.