Armenia wanted negotiations to last forever, wanted to deceive us forever - Azerbaijani president

Armenia wanted the negotiations to last forever, Armenia wanted to deceive us forever, this issue to remain in a frozen state, and our lands to stay under occupation forever, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“The Minsk Group was established in 1992. The activities of the Minsk Group are obvious. After some time, the co-chairs of the Minsk Group concentrated almost all power in their hands and virtually monopolized the issue. In fact, the Minsk Group as a group was paralyzed and the three co-chair countries began to deal with this issue. But was there a result of that? There was not! There was no result for us, but there was one for Armenia. Armenia wanted the negotiations to last forever, Armenia wanted to deceive us forever, this issue to remain in a frozen state, and our lands to stay under occupation forever. But what did the Minsk Group do? Was it able to put pressure on the occupier? No! Did it want to put pressure on it? No! I have repeatedly raised the issue with them: if you want to see a solution, impose sanctions on Armenia. All this is in your hands. You are permanent members of the UN Security Council and can resolve any issue. In particular, officials of these countries say that they agree on this issue. This is also an interesting issue. How is it possible that in all other matters – nuclear weapons, the situation in the Middle East, the situation in Asia, the situation in Europe – their interests are completely different? What other issues do their interests overlap on? None! Only in the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh. Why? Everyone understands that. This frozen state, of course, was in everyone's interests except ours – first of all, in Armenia's interests,” the head of state said.