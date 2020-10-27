Azerbaijani army liberates 4 cities, 4 settlements and 165 villages within 1 month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

A month has passed since the beginning of the successful counter-offensive operation of the victorious Azerbaijani army, Trend reports on Oct. 27.

During this period, the Azerbaijani army opened a new page in the world military history.

The Azerbaijani army inflicted colossal damage to the Armenian Armed Forces both in military equipment and in manpower by making crushing blows within one month.

The military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces worth more than $2 billion was destroyed or captured:

- 252 tanks were destroyed, 53 tanks were captured. Armenia lost 305 tanks;

- 50 infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, 29 were captured. 79 vehicles in total;

- 251 guns of various calibres were destroyed, 24 captured, 275 guns in total;

- 61 mortars were destroyed, 45 mortars were captured, 106 mortars in total;

- 53 anti-tank weapons were destroyed;

- 82 Grad rocket launchers were destroyed;

- Two Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, one Heavy Flamethrower System TOS were destroyed;

- Four TOR surface-to-air missile systems, about 40 OSA multipurpose weapon systems, 4 Kub mobile surface-to-air missile system, 1 KRUG surface-to-air missile system, 2 S-125 systems were destroyed;

- Six S-300 launchers were destroyed;

- Two Elbrus operational-tactical missile systems, one "Tochka-U" tactical ballistic missile were destroyed;

- Some 231 trucks were destroyed, 20 of them with ammunition, 173 trucks were seized, a total of 404 trucks.

The settlements liberated from the occupation by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in chronological order during the month:

September 27

Garakhanbayli, Gervend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli villages of Fuzuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, Nuzger villages of Jabrayil district, heights in the direction of Agdere and Murovdag

October 3

Talysh and Sugovushan villages, Tartar district

Mehdili, Chakhirli, Ashagi Maralian, Sheybei, Guyjak villages of Jabrayil district

Ashagi Abdurrahmanli village of Fuzuli district

October 4

Jabrayil city and Karkhulu, Shukurbayli, Yukhari Maralian, Chereken, Dashkesan, Khorovlu, Dejal, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad villages of Jabrayil district

October 5

Shikhali Agali, Sarijali, Mezre villages of Jabrayil district

October 9

Hadrut settlement and Sur village of Khojavend district

Garajalli, Suleymanli, Efendilar and Gishlag villages of Jabrayil district

Yukhari Guzlek, Gorazilli villages of Fuzuli district

Chayli village of Tartar district

October 14

Garadaghly, Khatunbulag, Garakollu villages of Fuzuli district

Bulutan, Melikjanli, Kemertuk, Teke, Tagaser villages of Khojavand district

October 15

Edisha, Dudukchu, Edilli, Chiraguz villages of Khojavand district

Arysh village of Fuzuli district

Doshulu village of Jabrayil district

October 16

Khirmanjig, Agbulag, Akhullu villages of Khojavand district

October 17

Gochahmadli, Chimen, Juvarli, Pirakhmadli, Musabayli, Ishigli, Dedeli of Fuzuli district and Fuzuli city

October 18

The Azerbaijani flag has been raised over the Khudaferin bridge

October 19

Soltanli, Amirvarli, Mashanli, Hasanli, Alikeikhanli, Gumlag, Hajili, Geyarchinveiselli, Niyazgullar, Kechal Mammadli, Shahvelli, Haji Ismayilli, Isagli villages of Jabrayil district

October 20

Khavali, Zerneli, Mammadbeyli, Hekeri, Sharifan, Muganli villages of Zangilan district and Zangilan city

Dordchinar, Kurdler, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli, Gargabazar, Ashagi Veyselli, Yukhari Aybasanli villages of Fuzuli district

Sarafsha, Hasangaydi, Fuganli, Imambagi, Dash Veyselli, Agtepe, Yarakhmadli villages of Jabrayil district

Agjakend, Mulkudere, Dashbashi, Guneshli (Norashen), Chinarli (Veng) villages of Khojavend district

Oct. 21

Minjivan settlement, Khurama, Khumarli, Saril, Babayli, Uchunju Agali, Gajalli, Girakh Mushlan, Udgun, Turabad, Icheri Mushlan, Melikli, Jahangirbayli, Bakharli villages of Zangilan district

Balyand, Papi, Tulus, Hajili, Tinli villages of Jabrayil district

Gejagezlu, Ashagi Seyidakhmadli, Zerger villages of Fuzuli district

October 22

Kollugyshlag, Malatkeshin, Kend Zangilan, Genlik, Veligulubeyli, Garadere, Chopedere, Tatar, Tiri, Emirkhanli, Gargulu, Bartaz, Dellekli villages and Agbend settlement, Zangilan region

Sirik, Shikhlar, Mastalibeyli, Derzili villages of Jabrayil district

Mollaveli, Yukhary Refedinli, Ashagi Refedinli villages of Fuzuli district

October 23

Dolanlar, Bunyadli villages of Khojavend district

Dag Tumas, Nusus, Halafli, Minbashili, Veyselli villages of Jabrayil district

Venedli and Mirzahasanli villages of Zangilan district

Zilanli, Kurd Makhrizli, Muganli and Alagurshag villages of Gubadli district

October 26

Birinji Alybeyli, Ikinji Alybeyli, Rebend, Yenikend villages of Zangilan district

Govshudlu, Sofulu, Dag Mashanli, Kurdler, Khovuslu, Chelebilyar villages of Jabrayil district

Padar, Efendilar, Yusifbeyli, Chaytumas, Khanlyg, Saryyatag, Mollaburkhan villages of Gubadli district and Gubadli city.

In general, Jabrayil city and 64 villages of Jabrayil district, Fuzuli city and 30 villages of the Fuzuli district, Zangilan city, Minjivan, Agbend settlements and 38 villages of Zangilan district, Hadrut settlement and 20 villages of Khojavend district, two villages of the Tartar district, Gubadli city and 11 villages of Gubadli district, as well as strategic heights in the direction of Agdere and Murovdag.