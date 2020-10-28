Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani settlements - attack against civilized world - Assistant to president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

The aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces against the Azerbaijani settlements, in which civilians live, continues, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 28.

“The Armenian Armed Forces are firing at civilians in Ganja, Barda, Tartar, and other Azerbaijani districts,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said.

"As a result of a missile fired at Azerbaijan’s Barda district on Oct. 27, four people were killed, including one child and 14 civilians were wounded,” Hajiyev added. “Today we have witnessed Armenia’s another terror attack. The Armenian Armed Forces again subjected civilians of Barda district to the missile attack. The district center was mainly attacked, there are dead and wounded. This is an attack against the civilized world."

“The Armenian Armed Forces are also committing aggression against the world cultural heritage, violating the provisions on the protection of cultural heritage in the norms of international humanitarian law,” assistant to the president said. “Cemeteries are being shelled, tombstones are being destroyed. Armenia is destroying cultural heritage monuments in the occupied territories.”

“A striking example is the destruction of a mosque in Shusha,” assistant to the president said. “The deliberate destruction of cultural monuments is a crime. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are currently carrying out a peacekeeping mission, wishing to restore peace. Armenia continues its aggression. We are witnessing such facts in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, and other districts liberated from occupation."

“The sanctuary in Ganja was also destroyed by Armenia,” Hajiyev said. “We stress this with a feeling of regret, informing the world community about this. The Azerbaijani side did not destroy a single monument of cultural heritage. On the contrary, Azerbaijan is doing everything possible to preserve monuments. If the provocations continue, then Armenia will continue to destroy monuments."