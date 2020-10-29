Azerbaijan reveals details of casualties, injuries in Tartar inflicted by Armenian troops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Tartar district is under regular fire, Head of the district’s Mayor’s Office Mustagim Mammadov told local and foreign journalists, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the speech during the visit of diplomatic corps representatives to the Tartar district.

Since September 27, 15 500 shells have fallen on the territory of Tartar. There even were times when in one day the number of shells reached 2,280.

Mammadov said that 17 civilians, including one child and one woman, were killed due to the shellings.

“As many as 61 people were injured, 51 have already been discharged from the hospital. So far, 133 houses have been completely destroyed, 873 houses have been partially damaged. The damage was caused to 14 schools, three hospitals, 18 administrative buildings, 65 residential buildings (one building was completely destroyed). In total, about 1,200 people suffered from the attacks of Armenians on Tartar,” Mammadov said.