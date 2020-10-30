Armenia fires Smerch missile at Alasgarli village of Azerbaijani Tartar region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Armenia fired Smerch missile at Alasgarli village of Azerbaijani Tartar region, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

"Photo of the Day. Armenia fired Smerch missile. Alasgarli village of Tartar region. The missile will be decommissioned by ANAMA soon. Most likely and luckily it did not explode," he wrote.