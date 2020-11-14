Azerbaijan shows new footage of liberated Talish village of Tartar district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has spread a new video footage from the liberated from occupation Talish village of Tartar district, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage is presented below:
Latest
Today's discussions between delegations of Turkey, Russia on current situation in Karabakh concluded
Unlike Armenians who took out all their belongings, Azerbaijanis left Kelbajar barely dressed in winter, sometimes barefoot (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan proved its military strength not only to Armenia, but to whole world - Rufiz Hafizoglu in interview to TRT Arab TV channel (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to reveal assessment of damage caused by Armenia to civilian objects - Cabinet of Ministers