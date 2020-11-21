France highlights liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam from Armenian occupation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Aghdam, one of the three districts to be returned to Azerbaijan, is already under the control of this country, Trend reports citing an article published in the French Le Monde newspaper.

The article said that Aghdam was under the control of the Armenian Armed Forces for almost thirty years.

According to a trilateral statement signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, on November 20, units of the Azerbaijani army entered Aghdam district, the article said.

“After six weeks of fighting, Azerbaijan liberated its territories. Some of these areas were liberated by force of arms, and the return of three - Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin, is carried out in accordance with the signed statement. The Armenians, leaving Aghdam, set fire to it too. They burned houses and left behind only ruins,” the article noted.

“During the war of the 1990s, the population of Azerbaijan was forced to leave these territories. Armenia populated these territories with Armenians,” said the article.

The article also highlighted the trip of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the liberated territories.