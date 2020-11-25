First video footage from liberated Kalbajar region (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
First video footage from the Kalbajar region liberated from the Armenian occupation was distributed
Trend, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, presents these footages:
Latest
“Scorched earth” strategy of Armenians leaving Azerbaijani Kalbajar region did not escape EC attention - report
Turkmenistan is convinced of the need to attract political-diplomatic tools to achieve peace and prosperity in Afghanistan
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in int’l conference initiated by Turkish parliament, PACE (PHOTO)
Baku Media Center prepares video covering Armenian vandalism on occupied territories of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)