Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for Azerbaijan to achieve victory in Patriotic War

Politics 12 December 2020 14:08 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Successful implementation of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev-based policy by President Ilham Aliyev gave the joy of victory to Azerbaijani people, the country's Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman, Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan ruling party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remark during a videoconference on the theme ‘Heydar Aliyev - the creator of the independent Azerbaijani state’, held at the executive secretariat of the ruling party and timed to the National Leader’s commemoration day, Trend reports.

"Today is the day of memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Unlike previous years, this year it falls on a historical period. On December 10, Azerbaijan held a military parade to celebrate a brilliant Victory. The liberation of the Azerbaijani lands, Karabakh from Armenian occupation, was one of the great leader’s top dreams," he noted. "When being the head of state, the great leader made big efforts to solve this issue. The national leader of the Azerbaijani people has significant merits in laying the foundation for Azerbaijan to achieve this Victory."

According to the deputy prime minister, the first diplomatic success in the direction of liberating the lands was achieved in 1996 at the OSCE Lisbon Summit, where Heydar Aliyev brought the realities of the Karabakh conflict to the whole world. Along with diplomatic activities, special attention was paid to the creation of a strong army.

"The successful implementation of the policy, which was defined by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, by President Ilham Aliyev gave the people the joy of victory. The decisive factor in achieving this Victory was the activities of our President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, both in the diplomatic and military terms, as well as in the information plane. This led to a brilliant victory for the country," summed up Ahmadov.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

