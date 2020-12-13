We put end to dreams of Armenian nationalists about so-called "Artsakh" - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

We responded in September and responded in a way that we destroyed Armenian army and almost destroyed Armenian state and put an end to criminal regime, on our territory, put an end to dreams of Armenian nationalists about the so-called "Artsakh", it does not exist, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the US, Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Trend reports.

“The last point, which I also want to raise and I am sure you heard about that is our views for the future, for the future of the region I mean. I already a couple of times publicly addressed this issue that the region must have new dynamics and there should be new developments in the region. Azerbaijan is ready, Azerbaijan as a powerful from economic point of view, from military point of view country, as a country with very broad international support, the country which today is chairing the second after the United Nations international institutions, the Non-Aligned Movement, is of course will do its part of the job in order to provide long-lasting stability and security. But of course, it also will depend on Pashinyan regime or if this regime is overthrown on those who will come after. And I think, international community should deliver the direct messages to Armenia, first never ever in the future try to insult the feelings of Azerbaijani people. You will be severely punished. We are patient. We were preparing, we did everything properly, we did not respond to the first Armenian provocation in July the way how we could. We didn’t cross the state border, though we could. We didn’t seriously respond to the second Armenian provocation in August when they sent the sabotage group to kill our people. But we responded to the third one in September and responded in a way that we destroyed Armenian army and almost destroyed Armenian state and put an end to criminal regime, on our territory, put an end to dreams of Armenian nationalists about the so-called "Artsakh", it does not exist. Pashinyan said 'Karabakh is Armenia.' It was wrong and he deserved what he got. He deserved this humiliation. Our people, our country deserved victory. Because the truth, and international law was on our side,” the head of state said.