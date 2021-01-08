New political climate emerged in our country before war, says President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

A new political climate had emerged in our country before the war, a positive climate, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“I was informed a few months ago that some parties were not registered. Frankly speaking, this was something new to me. I did not know that. Nobody told me that there were such cases. Therefore, I immediately instructed that this issue should be resolved. The issue of registration of political parties is being resolved now. Actually, I want to say again that a new political climate had emerged in our country before the war, a positive climate. Because all of us, all patriotic forces had one goal – to liberate our lands from occupation. We, the Azerbaijani government, have achieved this. Today, we have the task of solidifying this victory politically, preventing the rise of Armenian fascism, informing the international community about the past conflict and the current realities, including our destroyed territories. Some of our parties are members of international party organizations. This information should be provided to these organizations through such institutions. In other words, this should be the main direction of their future activities. Of course, we want to have a positive impact on the process of democratization in the country, to strengthen the dialogue between parties, to raise the issue of shortcomings, and to conduct normal and sound competition. We have stated our intention, and I am glad that all political forces have joined this initiative,” the head of state said.