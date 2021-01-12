Azerbaijani embassy in Russia appeals to citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The Azerbaijani embassy in Russia has addressed the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan in this country, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

"Taking into account the current situation related to the spread of coronavirus infection, the passports of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are abroad, which expired from January 1, 2020, and later, will be automatically renewed and considered valid until July 1, 2021, for the citizens of Azerbaijan not to be illegal migrants and to be able to continue their activity legally,” the message said.

“When returning to their homeland, these categories of citizens will have to apply to the relevant diplomatic missions of our country for getting a certificate related to the return to the Republic of Azerbaijan," the message said.