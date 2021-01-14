Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s regional center to open in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (ICESCO) regional center will open in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Kerimov said at the briefing at ADA University, Trend reports on Jan. 14.
“The regional center, which will cover many countries, is planned to open this year,” the minister added.
