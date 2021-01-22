Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The process of clarifying the damage caused to civilian objects in the Azerbaijani Tartar district as a result of the shelling of settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces continues, Gubad Heydarov, a member of the State Commission on Assessment and Elimination of Damage Caused to the Civilian Population as a Result of the Aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces, told Trend.

According to Heydarov, the members of the Commission have already examined about 90 percent of the territories of the Tartar district.

“A total of 5,138 objects were inspected, including 1,696 apartments, 3,164 houses, 79 non-residential buildings, 130 business entities, 42 social and 27 administrative buildings. Of these, 68 residential buildings, one non-residential building, 4 business entities and 1 social facility are in disrepair and cannot be restored. The rest of the apartments, houses and objects are in need of restoration and repair. As a result of the Armenian aggression in the districts, 161 heads of cattle, 393 - small ruminants, 52 poultry, 17 horses and 24 bee colonies were destroyed. During the events, 79 cars were damaged. At present, the inspection of damaged objects based on appeals continues,” Heydarov added.