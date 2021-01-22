Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues

Politics 22 January 2021 17:08 (UTC+04:00)
Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The process of clarifying the damage caused to civilian objects in the Azerbaijani Tartar district as a result of the shelling of settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces continues, Gubad Heydarov, a member of the State Commission on Assessment and Elimination of Damage Caused to the Civilian Population as a Result of the Aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces, told Trend.

According to Heydarov, the members of the Commission have already examined about 90 percent of the territories of the Tartar district.

“A total of 5,138 objects were inspected, including 1,696 apartments, 3,164 houses, 79 non-residential buildings, 130 business entities, 42 social and 27 administrative buildings. Of these, 68 residential buildings, one non-residential building, 4 business entities and 1 social facility are in disrepair and cannot be restored. The rest of the apartments, houses and objects are in need of restoration and repair. As a result of the Armenian aggression in the districts, 161 heads of cattle, 393 - small ruminants, 52 poultry, 17 horses and 24 bee colonies were destroyed. During the events, 79 cars were damaged. At present, the inspection of damaged objects based on appeals continues,” Heydarov added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian gov't provides data on guaranteed wheat purchases
Iranian gov't provides data on guaranteed wheat purchases
Iran's has low foreign debt ratio - Deputy Minister of Economy
Iran's has low foreign debt ratio - Deputy Minister of Economy
Iran shares data on imports of basic goods
Iran shares data on imports of basic goods
Loading Bars
Latest
Israeli company eyes creating lavender plantations in Uzbek Namangan region Uzbekistan 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of imported oil bitumen Oil&Gas 17:26
European standard bakery to open with support of Bank of Georgia Business 17:21
Kazakhstan investing in Georgia across wide range of economy spheres Business 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in import of aviation fuel Oil&Gas 17:19
Azerbaijani President declared Nagorno-Karabakh status issue as left in past - MFA's comment on European Parliament's resolution Politics 17:13
Dagestan starts exporting ceramic products to Azerbaijan Business 17:10
Georgian RMG Gold company's total sales increase Business 17:09
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 17:09
Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues Politics 17:08
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year Transport 17:08
Criminal case opened against more terrorists used by Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 17:08
National Bank of Kazakhstan determines strategic initiatives for 2021 Finance 17:08
Bukhara oil refinery produces floating pontoons to eliminate loss of light hydrocarbons Oil&Gas 17:06
Azerbaijan establishes Agency for Development of Economic Zones Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands Society 16:52
Georgia decides to increase subsidies for flour Business 16:51
UK can help Azerbaijan to demine liberated lands - ambassador Politics 16:50
Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of development of co-op in area of defense Politics 16:48
EU, FAO supporting agriculture and rural development in Georgia Business 16:47
Automated warehouse system introduced at Uzbekneftegaz JSC Oil&Gas 16:27
Projected volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, US for 2021 named Business 16:22
Kazakhstan's monetary base surges in value in Dec. 2020 Finance 16:20
Uzbekneftegaz manages to reduce imports of materials, technical resources Oil&Gas 16:17
Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for 'best' carbon capture tech US 16:14
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16:07
Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores Transport 16:07
Application of TRACECA single transit permit digitalizes transport and logistics sector Transport 16:07
Azerbaijani gymnasts to take part in European Championships in Switzerland Society 16:06
Kazakhstan deregulates tanker call-in services for oil crude, products export Transport 16:06
Azerbaijan's energy company building new substation in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 16:06
Regular flights to resume from February 1 in Georgia Transport 16:03
PASHA Bank's branch in liberated Shusha to help implement territories' restoration initiatives Finance 15:57
Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans Other News 15:40
Austrian Enhanced Resource Company talks about work plans in Azerbaijan for 2021 ICT 15:35
Azerbaijani banking community eyeing dev't of entrepreneurial ecosystem in liberated territories Economy 15:35
German government sees 2021 GDP growth of 3% Europe 15:23
Kazatomprom completes COVID-19 testing at its JV with French Orano Business 15:23
Introduction of Euro-5 diesel standard postponed in Georgia Oil&Gas 15:18
Azerbaijan studying Turkey's experience to create liberal electricity market Oil&Gas 15:12
Baku Higher Oil School holds discussions on ‘Natural resources of Karabakh’ (PHOTO) Other News 15:02
Volume of vegetable oil imported by Turkmenistan from EAEU revealed Business 15:01
Major foreign companies to support logistics and fulfillment center creation in Kazakhstan Business 14:59
Volkswagen operating profit drops by half in 2020 Europe 14:59
Azerbaijan discloses commercial banks' total share in GDP Finance 14:53
Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan co-op development serves economic well-being of region - MP Politics 14:49
Georgian government's action plan has direct, clear priorities - PM Business 14:35
Demand for dairy products of EAEU countries increases in Turkmenistan Business 14:35
Cotton fiber production increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:29
All preventive measures to be taken in connection with COVID-19 at Azerbaijani schools Society 14:26
Public Council under Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology to assess damage in liberated lands Society 14:25
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank talks government initiatives for restoring liberated territories Finance 14:21
Passenger traffic of Georgian airports significantly down Transport 14:21
Tutoring activity may be resumed in Azerbaijan soon - minister Society 14:09
Turkmenistan increases import of flour from EAEU Business 14:09
China's CEIC, China Reform set up $1.55 billion new energy fund Other News 14:08
Uzbekistan reduces gasoline production Oil&Gas 14:07
Azerbaijan shows footage from Gargabazar village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:03
Greenhouses construction underway at agro-industrial complex in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 13:59
Uzbekistan, Ukraine talk diversification of mutual trade Business 13:57
Uzbekistan’s mining and metallurgical complex eyes increasing its authorized capital Uzbekistan 13:55
Turkmenistan's fruit imports from EAEU increased Business 13:51
Azerbaijan to continue TV lessons until end of academic year Society 13:38
Minister talks possible date of kindergartens opening in Azerbaijan Society 13:25
Education minister talks epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan Society 13:25
Russia bans import of tomatoes from more Azerbaijani producers Business 13:22
Armenian opposition rallying in front of parliament building Armenia 13:19
Hungary PM says too early to talk about lifting COVID-19 restrictions Europe 12:57
Education in Azerbaijani schools to begin in stages from February 1 Society 12:53
Georgia reports 903 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.22 Georgia 12:52
Kazakhstan's Kazakhmys boosts metals output, reveals plans for 2020 Business 12:52
UK keeping its borders open for now - environment minister Europe 12:40
Issue of banning tomato imports from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan under review - Azerbaijani FDA Business 12:32
Restrictions imposed by Kazakhstan on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan - temporary, says Kazakh Ministry Economy 12:31
Results of Second Karabakh War hard to accept for Armenia, says Russian expert Commentary 12:29
Azerbaijan names amount of compensation paid to closed banks' depositors Finance 12:24
Kazakhstan boosts 2020 passenger cars manufacturing despite COVID-19 Transport 12:24
Uzbekistan’s 2020 volume of electricity production up Oil&Gas 12:23
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 12:22
Georgian tangerines exports exceed preliminary forecasts Business 12:22
Employee of Azerbaijan's ANAMA hits mine in liberated Jabrayil Society 12:21
Vaccine Maitri: Indian Covishield vaccine consignment reaches Bangladesh Other News 12:19
Former Bhutan Prime Minister thanks India for gifting COVID-19 vaccine Other News 12:19
PM Modi congratulates US President Joe Biden, says India-US partnership based on shared values Other News 12:17
Dostlug field as unique format of co-op in Caspian - another successful strategy of President Ilham Aliyev Oil&Gas 12:04
Azerbaijani MP talks rational bases for positive outlook on country's economy for 2021 Economy 11:59
Scientific experimental station of pistachio growing to be created in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:54
Turkmengas to buy electrical equipment via tender Tenders 11:53
Kazakhstan increases imports from Malaysia despite COVID-19 Business 11:52
Uzbekistan reports increase in oil production Oil&Gas 11:52
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 11:52
State Property Service of Azerbaijan to auction small enterprises Business 11:49
Iranian gov't provides data on guaranteed wheat purchases Business 11:44
Prices for Azerbaijani oil slightly decrease Finance 11:44
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy spares via tender Tenders 11:42
Iran's has low foreign debt ratio - Deputy Minister of Economy Business 11:42
Dostlug field to significantly increase Azerbaijan’s oil sale capacity Oil&Gas 11:37
UK retail sales make weak recovery in December Europe 11:31
Ford to recall 3 million vehicles for air bags at $610 million cost US 11:24
Georgia shares data on trade turnover with EU countries Business 11:08
All news