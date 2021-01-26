Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional co-op issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Jan. 26, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on coordinated measures to return the body of an Azerbaijani citizen killed as a result of an attack by sea pirates on a Turkish ship to the homeland.

The parties also discussed issues of regional cooperation.