Azerbaijan's ambassador talks Karabakh war with audience of DC's American University (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov held at the invitation of the American University in Washington on February 2, 2021 an online briefing on the results of the 44-day war on liberation of Armenian-occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the embassy.

During the briefing Suleymanov answered numerous questions from the university's professor Keith Darden and the online audience.

According to the information provided by the university after the event, this briefing was remembered by the largest audience among similar events of the university. The attention was also drawn to the fact that there were many Armenians among the audience.

After the announcement of the event by the university, some Armenians launched a campaign of insults and threats against Azerbaijan and the country's embassy in the US, made hatred-based statements and even demanded to cancel the briefing.

It seems that the Armenian side was worried that the truth would be brought to the attention of the US public and academic circles, and tried in any way to prevent holding of the event. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan also voiced its position on threats against the country and diplomats.

Discussions focused on the history of the war, its causes, the post-hostilities situation and the future of the South Caucasus region.

The ambassador spoke about the persistent attempts of the Armenian side to disrupt the peace negotiations, the provocative statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and former Defense Minister David Tonoyan.

Suleymanov also reminded the military provocation committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan in the direction of Tovuz district on July 12-14, 2020.

The diplomat noted that the provocative statements and rhetoric of Armenian radicals first of all strike a blow to the future of Armenia.

Suleymanov stressed the importance of joint cooperation for the future of both peoples, as well as the region as a whole, and also stressed the importance of implementing transport, infrastructure and economic projects in the region. He called on the Armenian people to live in peace with Azerbaijan and other neighbors and choose a prosperous future.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.