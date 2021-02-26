Armenia continues hostile rhetoric despite new reality in region - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A new reality has developed in the region, and opportunities for new cooperation have emerged after the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020), but Armenia still continues the hostile rhetoric, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports on Feb.26.

Bayramov reminded that after the statement of November 10 last year, terrorist groups were sent to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories (as a result of the 44-day war).

"They committed heavy crimes in the liberated territories, and, naturally, were neutralized by the Azerbaijani army," he noted.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is a supporter of sustainable peace and cooperation in the region.

Following the last year's war, a joint statement on its ending was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.