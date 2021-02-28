Azerbaijan shares Eyvazkhanbeyli village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared video footage of Aghdam district’s Eyvazkhanbeyli village liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.28 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
