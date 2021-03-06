Who could say that Azerbaijan was wrong when the war started? - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Of course, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is not a structure that resolves the Karabakh issue, but its resolution was the legal basis, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Notice the hard work we have done in international organizations. Some thought it was in vain. No, this is not the case. We needed to further strengthen the legal basis for the second Karabakh war. Until 2005, the main legal basis for us was only the UN Security Council resolutions. Of course, these are very important resolutions but they were not implemented. We enforced them. However, in 2005, as a result of the work we did after lengthy discussions, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution that suits us. Of course, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is not a structure that resolves the Karabakh issue, but its resolution was the legal basis. Looking at that, other organizations realized that this is adopted there, then it may also be adopted in other places as well. The UN General Assembly adopted similar decisions and resolutions. So did the European Parliament, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and others. This is the legal basis. As a result, we managed to achieve the inclusion of a provision reflecting the principle of respect for the territorial integrity, the sovereignty of our country, and the inviolability of our borders in the “Partnership Priorities” document signed with the European Union several years ago, i.e. the initialed document. Since 2004, I have been constantly discussing this issue with the European Commission. I put it to them – how is it possible that you support the territorial integrity of Georgia, Moldova, reflect this in bilateral documents and some statements, but when it comes to us, you say that it is necessary to resolve it peacefully. This is not fair. How long can this go on? I worked with some of the Presidents of the European Commission and spoke about this every time, and finally, we have achieved this. What is this? It is a legal basis. Who could say that Azerbaijan was wrong when the war started? We are on our own land. I made statements that we have nothing to do with the territory of Armenia, that we would not cross and did not cross the border of Armenia. Therefore, such a legal basis was necessary. After that, we joined the Non-Aligned Movement. Some “politicians” were unhappy, they thought it was in vain. The Non-Aligned Movement is the second largest organization for the number of participants. During the dirty campaign carried out in the UN Security Council during the war against us, a resolution was prepared. Who stopped it? The countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement! They defended us. Our leadership in this organization is not formal in nature. We defend members of this organization, we provide them with assistance, we helped them in connection with COVID without fear of anyone, we defended their just cause. They also defended us. So this resolution did not pass. Even if it had been adopted, it could not have stopped us. Nobody and nothing could have stopped us. I said that the Armenian prime minister himself must provide us with a timetable for the withdrawal of Armenian troops, after which we would stop. But it could have given us a headache. Therefore, we act as a reliable partner there too. We have convened a special session of the UN. This was also resisted. I can reveal that now, let people know. We have held COVID-related summits of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Turkic Council. We also appealed for a UN special session to be held. The process of approvals and coordination took several months. Finally, in December last year, we held it too. This was also international preparation,” the head of state said.