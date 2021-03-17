Media representatives visit Azykh cave in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.17
Trend:
Media representatives have visited Azykh Cave, located in Azerbaijan’s Azykh village of Khojavend district, within the trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on March 17.
As reported, during the Armenian occupation, illegal excavations had been carried out in the cave.
The territories, including Azykh village, had been liberated during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).
