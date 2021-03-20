First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.20

Trend:

On her official Instagram page, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday.

In her post, the First Vice-President said:

"Dear fellow countrymen,

I extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of Novruz holiday, and wish each of you robust health, good mood, beautiful and happy moments. I thank everyone for congratulations and good wishes. Thank you very much for your love, sincerity, trust, respect and attention!

May this holiday, which symbolizes the awakening and renewal of nature, bring health, mutual understanding and peace to your hearth! May Allah rest the souls of all our shahids, who died for the Motherland, in peace, and give their families and closed ones patience! May the Almighty always bless our nation with His mercy!

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN".