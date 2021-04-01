Armenia still does not give us maps of minefields - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Armenia still does not give us maps of minefields, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a speech at the informal Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) held in a video conference format, Trend reports.

“Everything in the liberated lands has been destroyed. Journalists and diplomats are visiting those places now. They see that cities have been destroyed, houses have been destroyed, villages have been destroyed, our historical sites have been destroyed," said the president.

"Foreign and local journalists have called Aghdam 'the Hiroshima of the Caucasus'. After the liberation of Fuzuli, there was not a single safe building left in the city for us to raise the Azerbaijani flag on. Armenians have destroyed all our cities, destroyed all our historical sites, plowed cemeteries, destroyed graves, destroyed more than 60 mosques and kept cows and pigs in half-demolished mosques. These videos are available online," said Ilham Aliyev.

"In other words, this is an insult to the entire Muslim world, a crime, and the whole world already sees and should see that. We have fulfilled our historic mission. We have destroyed the Armenian fascism. At present, restoration work has begun. After the war, many Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen were killed and wounded by landmines. Armenia still does not give us maps of minefields. This is another war crime. Therefore, de-mining will take more time. Without the completion of this work, of course, we will not be able to return our IDPs and refugees to those lands,” the head of state said.