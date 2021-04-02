Azerbaijani special forces taking part in exercises in Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Servicemen of the special forces of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking part in the exercises in Turkey, Trend reports on April 2 referring to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense’s message on Twitter.

"Servicemen of the valiant Azerbaijani troops are taking part in the exercises being held at the Training Center for Combating Terrorism in Isparta," the publication says.