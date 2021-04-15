President Ilham Aliyev is the best educated, civilized person of all presidents of post-Soviet space - President of Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev is the best educated and civilized person of all the presidents of the post-Soviet space, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“The whole world knows my position, the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples know it. I have always proceeded from life. Ilham Heydar oglu was always a witness of that. Even during our meetings with his father Heydar Aliyev, I always asked a question when a speech came up: tell me whether people in Karabakh are happy to constantly live there under this oppression until the latest events, these hostilities? Do they feel good there? There is a tenth left of what used to be there in Soviet times, perhaps even less. It is such a disgusting life. So this problem needs to be solved somehow. And I have always frankly and honestly expressed my position, sometimes coming under a barrage of criticism, on how to resolve this problem. Ilham Heydar oglu said absolutely sincerely and honestly that we wanted to resolve it peacefully. I was a witness to all that and a supporter. So today I really want to congratulate both the people of Azerbaijan and the people of Armenia on the end of this sad, if not more, a period in their history. Well done for the President to have said that we want to turn this page. This is my position, this is my wish. May God grant that this trouble is leveled out so that there are no splinters in the souls and hearts of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples. I am absolutely convinced that there will not be any attacks on the Armenians, settling scores, or attempts to exact revenge on the part of my friend and brother. He is a civilized and well-educated person. I always say that he graduated from the best university in the Soviet Union – MGIMO. He is the best educated and civilized person of all the presidents of the post-Soviet space. I have always spoken about this in public too. So I have answered the question – I congratulated two people. And I want to note his immense role in resolving this problem. Ilham Heydar oglu and I talked about it yesterday, and he feels it now. I guessed it right – it would seem that, yes, victory has been achieved, that's all, the issue has been resolved, but you wake up the next morning and realize that this is only the first step. So much more remains to be done in these territories four times the size of Luxembourg or equal to Lebanon, not smaller than Lebanon. It will be an even longer and hardest epic. I would very much like it to be a peaceful epic,” Lukashenko said.