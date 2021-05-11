There is no territorial unit called Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

After the war ended, I have repeatedly said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved. Azerbaijan has resolved this conflict alone, both on the battlefield and then at the table. Victory on the battlefield forced the enemy to throw in the towel, surrender and sign an act of capitulation. The document signed on 10 November is an act of capitulation on the part of Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview to the Azerbaijan Television as part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

“There is no territorial unit called Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. The conflict has been resolved, and I think that there is no point in returning to this issue. In any case, we showed it during the post-war period. First of all, if someone thinks that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been resolved, it is their own problem. Secondly, this is a very dangerous approach. If this conflict is not resolved, then how should this conflict be resolved? Does this mean that the Statement signed on 10 November has lost its force? This is how I can understand this. On 10 November, a document was signed on the de facto settlement of the conflict. This is not just a ceasefire document – some people want to put it this way. Let them open their eyes and see how many items there are in the statement. A ceasefire document contains only one article – a ceasefire and that is all. There are many items here. There are items that cover many issues, including the opening of communications. If the conflict has not been resolved, can there be any talk of the opening of communications? If the conflict has not been resolved, then why do the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia meet and agree on something?” the head of state said.