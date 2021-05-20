Azerbaijan to establish municipalities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Municipalities will be established in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories after their complete demining and the definition of the boundaries of each village and settlement, the head of the Parliament’s Agrarian Policy Committee Tahir Rzayev told Trend.

According to Rzayev, the establishment of municipalities will become one of the important measures in the liberated lands.

"After the resettlement of citizens to these territories, on their initiative, municipalities should be opened there. In accordance with the legislation, municipalities can be created in each settlement,” he said. “Opening of municipalities, accelerated resettlement process, land reform, creation of new territorial units, effective work of local government in these territories will have big importance."

Member of the parliamentary committee on regional issues Kamran Bayramov noted that this issue will be regulated by the relevant legislation.

According to Bayramov, the organization of optimal management in the liberated territories, the creation of municipalities there is a necessity and part of the state-building process.

“This issue is regulated by legislation, and its mechanism is by the law ‘On municipal lands and territories’. Following the law, in order to establish municipalities in the liberated territories, first of all, work should be carried out to determine the boundaries of administrative-territorial districts and settlements,” he said.

“Of course, the relevant bill for establishing municipalities should be submitted to the parliament, after which the parliament will adopt a corresponding law. After that, the names of new municipalities will be included in the list and register of municipalities," added the MP.

The territories had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).