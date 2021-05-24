King of Morocco congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

King of Morocco Mohammed VI congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"Excellency, my dear brother, as the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its National Day, it gives me great pleasure, personally and on behalf of the Moroccan people, to send Your Excellency our warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness," King of Morocco said.

"I also wish the people of our sister nation, Azerbaijan, further progress and prosperity," King of Morocco added. I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the longstanding, cordial relations between our countries and how keen I am to continue working with you to develop our ties in all fields and to the fullest extent possible."