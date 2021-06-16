From now on, Azerbaijan-Turkey ties in field of defense industry will be further developed - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

From now on, our ties in the field of the defense industry will be further developed, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said making a press statement following the ceremony of signing the Shusha Declaration, Trend reports.

“Despite the pandemic, we resolutely continue our joint efforts to promote cooperation in all areas from agriculture to energy, from transport to tourism, from defense to education. Naturally, along with all this, we are further strengthening our ties in the field of the defense industry using technological transfers and joint production projects. My brother has just presented the “Karabakh” Order to the General Director of “Bayrak”, Haluk bey. On behalf of our family, I would also like to express my special gratitude to him. Of course, unmanned aerial vehicles have done some serious work here. From now on, our ties in the field of the defense industry will be further developed. Along with this development, Azerbaijan will have the opportunity to become not only a market but also a production center in this process. Our strength is the strength of Azerbaijan and the strength of Azerbaijan is ours,” the president said.