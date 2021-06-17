Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss military co-op within NATO programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Raimonds Bergmanis, a member of the Latvian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on June 17, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the minister of defense noted that the Azerbaijani-Latvian military cooperation has been successfully implementing both within NATO’s various programs and on a bilateral basis.

Stressing that relations between the two countries are based on friendly ties, Bergmanis emphasized that Latvia is an important partner of Azerbaijan in European security organizations, especially within NATO.