Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, there is nothing to negotiate about that - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved. There is nothing to negotiate about that, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu, Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis and a delegation of the European Union who are on a visit to Azerbaijan mandated by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, Trend reports.

“Another provocative statement made by Armenian leadership was that “Karabakh is Armenia and that's it” which actually de facto put an end to any kind of negotiations. First, it was very contradictory statement, because on the one hand the Armenian leadership was saying that Karabakh is an independent country and Azerbaijan have to negotiate with it and then they say that “Karabakh is Armenia”. We asked them where you are telling the truth? Actually, they were lying in both cases. But that was a very provocative statement which actually made any negotiation useless, and meaningless. During my several meetings with Minsk Group ambassadors I saw that they were also a little bit embarrassed and surprised with this position and actually they didn’t know what to do. If Karabakh is Armenia, then what to do about it? So, that was a deliberate attempt of Armenian leadership to totally destroy negotiation process and to keep the lands forever under occupation,” the head of state said.

“But that was not a full story. Then last year they made three provocative military actions on the line of contact, and on our state border killing civilians, shelling our villages and provoking us. So, the second Karabakh war was inevitable, and it was clear for everyone,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Now we are in the situation of the post-conflict development. Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved. There is nothing to negotiate about that. The trilateral statement which was signed on 10 November is not only a ceasefire agreement as some international politicians want to present it. If everybody looks at that paper everybody will see that it’s not only about ceasefire, it’s about many other issues. So, we need to think about the post-conflict situation. Again, as I said in the beginning of my comments, we are ready to turn the page, we are ready to move forward and to contribute to regional stability,” the head of state said.