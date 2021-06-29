OSCE chairperson-in-office appeals to organization's field missions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

OSCE field missions should continue to provide support to the countries in which they operate, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said, Trend reports.

Linde made the remark at a press conference.

The Swedish FM also described the dialogue as an important tool of the OSCE, especially in the issue of conflict resolution.

“We are proud of the work done by the organization so far and plan to continue to take confidence-building measures in the OSCE region in the future,” Linde said.