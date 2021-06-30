Karabakh.Center web resource created on initiative of Azerbaijan's First Vice President - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
The Karabakh.Center web resource was created on the initiative of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and thanks to the efforts of the Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for the Revival of Karabakh and his team, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov said, Trend reports on June 30.
Jabbarov made the remark in Baku during the presentation of the web resource.
“This is a good start. This portal, on the one hand, will allow us to take stock of the current situation in Karabakh, and on the other hand, to inform the foreign audience on this issue,” Jabbarov said.
According to the minister, the portal will operate in different languages.
