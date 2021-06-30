Azerbaijan proposes Armenia to start bilateral discussions on border delimitation - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
Azerbaijan proposes Armenia to start bilateral discussions on border delimitation, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the 43rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OECD, Trend reports.
