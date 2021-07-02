Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for expanding co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation during a meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev, Trend reports on July 2 referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the source, the meeting parties also expressed satisfaction with the development of mutual relations.

Kazakbayev came for an official visit to Azerbaijan on July 1.