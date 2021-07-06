Trial of members of Armenian armed forces continues in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6
Trend:
A court hearing on the criminal case of another Armenian group continues at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.
The members of the group are Yeghish Astanyan, Karen Aramyan, Tigran Avakyan, Grigor Gevorgyan, Hovsep Manukyan, Gevorg Martirosyan, Robert Gevorkyan, Vagarshag Avetisyan, Volodya Hakobyan, Andranik Sukiasyan, Andranik Manukyan, Grigor Saghatelyan and Eduard Giragusyan.
At the court is chaired by Judge Faig Ganiyev.
Latest
Azerbaijan improving mechanism of private organizations' participation in int'l road transportation (Interview)
Azerbaijani deputy minister talks about work suspended on territory in Lankaran rented to Beta company
Azerbaijani ministry comments on allegations about destruction of Galajig forest in Gusar district (Exclusive)
Armenia's transfer of minefield maps to Azerbaijan to stimulate region's safe development - Russian analyst