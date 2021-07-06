Trial of members of Armenian armed forces continues in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

A court hearing on the criminal case of another Armenian group continues at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.

The members of the group are Yeghish Astanyan, Karen Aramyan, Tigran Avakyan, Grigor Gevorgyan, Hovsep Manukyan, Gevorg Martirosyan, Robert Gevorkyan, Vagarshag Avetisyan, Volodya Hakobyan, Andranik Sukiasyan, Andranik Manukyan, Grigor Saghatelyan and Eduard Giragusyan.

At the court is chaired by Judge Faig Ganiyev.