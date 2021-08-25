Azerbaijani tankers kick off first race within Tank Biathlon competition in Moscow (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25
Trend:
Azerbaijani tankers have started the first race within the Tank Biathlon competition held in Moscow as part of the International Army Games 2021, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
At the ‘Individual Race’ stage, Azerbaijani tankers competed with teams from Kazakhstan, Belarus and Serbia.
Azerbaijani tankers, destroying the targets of the conditional enemy with accurate fire and covering the distance along the route, took second place in their group.
