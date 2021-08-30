Polad Bulbuloglu restored his father's house - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

Yesterday, Polad Bulbuloglu and his son, Bulbul's grandson, celebrated the opening of Bulbul's house, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the official opening ceremony of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, Trend reports.

Polad has restored his father's house, and a beautiful museum has been created there, said the president.

"The busts of our geniuses - Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Bulbul, which were shot at by the Armenians, have been brought and placed in the central square by me personally," President Aliyev said. "Yesterday saw the start of another stage in the revitalization of Shusha. As I mentioned, Vagif's mausoleum and Vagif's bust were reopened, the statue of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, which was destroyed by the contemptible enemy, was erected again."

"An order has been given to restore Uzeyir Hajibeyli's destroyed house," the president said.

"We saw what Karabakh Hotel was like during the occupation," the president said. "Only two floors of it were working. There was no water or electricity. It was in a state of disrepair. This footage is available. It has also been restored.”