Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots carry out flights on designated routes within joint military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani and Turkish military pilots carry out the flights on the designated routes within the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint tactical exercises held in Konya, Turkey, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

In the course of the exercises, the experience gained in the 2020 second Karabakh war is being analyzed along with the military pilots of the fraternal country and trained on various scenarios, the ministry said.

According to the scenarios, Azerbaijani pilots carry out the tasks of climbing and descending, destruction of imaginary air and ground targets, complicated piloting, and combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes.