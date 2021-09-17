Azerbaijani FM receives UN representative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the resident representative of the UN Development Program in the country, Alessandro Fracassetti, in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Alessandro Fracassetti for his successful work as a resident coordinator in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies, the Minister said. He emphasized Azerbaijan's relations with the UN Development Program.

The Minister noted the work done by Fracassetti in a number of areas with satisfaction, in particular, related to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

There are opportunities for further expansion of this cooperation in the future, he added.

Alessandro Fracassetti expressed gratitude for the attention shown to him during the period of activity in Azerbaijan and highly appreciated the government's support for the mandate of the UN Security Council.

The UN General Assembly, which has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1992, has successfully implemented programs in a number of areas during this period, including in the field of support for vulnerable groups, vocational training, climate change, "green" economy, rural development, employment of youth representatives, Francassetti said.

The UN Security Council supports mine clearance activities after the end of the conflict, he noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished Alessandro Fracassetti success in his future activities, expressing confidence that cooperation with the next UN Resident Coordinator will also be carried out at a high level.