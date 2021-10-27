Azerbaijan establishes commission for preparation of civil defense plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.27

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Commission for the preparation of civil defense plan has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct.27.

The respective decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the commission staff will include:

Chairman:

First Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Chairman:

Minister of Emergency Situations

Members:

Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations

Deputy Minister of Defense

Deputy Minister of Economy

Deputy Minister of Health

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

Deputy Minister of Finance

Deputy Minister of Education

Deputy Minister of Justice

Deputy Minister of Energy

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources

Deputy Minister of Defense Industry

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee

Deputy Head of the State Security Service

Deputy Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service

Deputy Head of the State Border Service

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance

Vice President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The commission was instructed to prepare a Civil Defense Plan of Azerbaijan and submit it to the Cabinet of Ministers.

To organize the effective work of the commission, a working group will be set up from representatives of state bodies and structures that are its members.

The organization and coordination of the commission’s work were entrusted to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The commission, in the manner prescribed by law, may involve independent experts and specialists in its work.

The decree has taken effect from the date of signing.