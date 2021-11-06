EU accession to restore stability in Western Balkans - ex-president of Croatia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Accession to the EU will restore stability in the Western Balkans, Ivo Josipovic, ex-president of Croatia, said during the panel session on topic “Assessing Western Balkans: The Way Forward” as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19”, Trend reports.

According to Josipovic, the future of the countries of this region is associated with integration into the European Union.

"Accession to the EU will put an end to all problems and restore stability in these countries," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.