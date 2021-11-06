BSEC PA Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Asaf Hajiyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day - November 8, Trend reports.
