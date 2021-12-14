Free trade agreements between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey already creating comfortable conditions for business sector – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend

Free trade agreements between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are already creating comfortable conditions for the development of the business sector, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava said at the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Turnava, today Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are jointly going through economic recovery in connection with overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would like to note that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the period of trade between our countries has not stopped, which demonstrated how strong our countries are together," she said.

Turnava added that the current year for Georgia will end with economic growth twofold, which will create extremely favorable conditions for future investments in the country.

Georgian minister noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey have been the largest partners of Georgia for many years, both in trade and in terms of attracting investments.

"Georgia creates an attractive investment climate and support mechanisms for its partners, such as financing programs, a more simplified tax system," she said.