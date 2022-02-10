Rovshan Najaf removed from SOCAR Supervisory Board following presidential order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to change the presidential order No. 2446 dated January 23, 2021 "On approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the order, words "Rovshan Najaf - deputy minister of economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" are excluded from the text of the order.