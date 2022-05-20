European Council announces meeting of Azerbaijani president with Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. European Council President Charles Michel will hold a joint meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports citing the EC.

The meeting will be held on May 22. Prior to the trilateral meeting, Michel will hold two separate meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan.

This will be the third time President Charles Michel hosts such a trilateral meeting. The previous ones were held on December 14, 2021 and April 6, 2022.