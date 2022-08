BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijan and Algeria signed two documents, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said during joint press conference with visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria and special envoy of president Ramtane Lamamra, Trend reports.

"An agreement was signed on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports, as well as a protocol on holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries," he stated.