Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Brasil (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on appointing Rashad Novruz as a new Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Brasil, Trend reports.

Following another decree of the Head of state, Elkhan Polukhov was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Brazil, as well as to Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago.

President Ilham Aliyev also recalled Elkhan Polukhov from the post of Plenipotentiary representative of Azerbaijan to the Community of Caribbean Countries.